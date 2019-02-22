Lego's 1967 Ford Mustang kit challenges builders with 1,500 pieces

Enlarge Image Lego

These days, everything is awesome for car enthusiasts who enjoy building with plastic bricks. Lego has launched a large array of automotive building sets, from the many small and affordable Speed Champions offerings to more involved choices like a 3,599-piece Bugatti Chiron. On Friday, Lego introduced another offering: a 1960s Ford Mustang muscle car.

With 1,470 pieces, the Mustang is part of Lego's Creator Expert line. The finished product measures more than 3 inches tall, 13 inches long and 5 inches wide. It's a faithful recreation of a 1967 Mustang fastback -- possibly best known as Nic Cage's muse "Eleanor" in Gone in 60 Seconds -- with dark blue paint and white racing stripes, five-spoke wheels and various Mustang logo and GT badges.

The hood can be opened to reveal a (plastic, nonfunctional) 390-cubic-inch V8 engine. Builders can even pull off the car's hood scoop and remove the carburetor to stick a giant supercharger on there instead. The doors open to reveal a detailed interior with working steering. And in the trunk, there's space and hoses for installing a nitrous-oxide tank, should your Mustang need an extra shot of speed.

Other optional add-ons include a ducktail rear spoiler and a front splitter, both of which help add a meaner look to complement the car's supercharger. An assortment of license plates and side-exit exhausts are available, too. Finally, you can even adjust the rear suspension's ride height to go from a stock, street-cruising stance to a more drag-racing-focused angle.

The Ford Mustang Lego Creator Expert costs $150 and will be available from Lego stores and shop.lego.com starting March 1. It remains to be seen how long it'll take fans to build the 1,470-piece set, but we're guessing it'll be just a smidge quicker than it took to create a 334,544-brick, full-size recreation of the Chevrolet Silverado.