Last chance to get a free OBD II car-health monitor from Nonda

Nonda

The Nonda Zus Smart Vehicle Health Monitor is one of those little black boxes that plugs into your car's OBD II port, then feeds car status info to a companion app on your phone.

Capping off a yearlong campaign to help Americans drive more safely, the company is still offering its -- no monthly fees, no strings attached. You'll merely pay around $9 for shipping. But you've only got three days left to order it.

This little device does a lot, thanks in part to the highly rated app it pairs with. You can use the Zus to diagnose and clear error codes, log mileage, check engine health and even find your car in a parking lot (though of course your phone may have that capability already).

It should work with any vehicle made in 1996 or later, though you can always scroll down to the vehicle checker just to make sure.

The promotion ends this Friday, Sept. 25. Note that the last time I wrote about it, some users reported that it took weeks to receive their device. Your experience may vary.

Now playing: Watch this: Finally understand that variable valve tech your car's...

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.