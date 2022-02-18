Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

Land Rover Recalls Nearly 19,000 Evoques Over Faulty Airbag Module Software

The fault can cause the airbag light to illuminate at the wrong time, which could then cause the vehicle's airbags to not deploy in the event of a real crash.

Kyle Hyatt
If you own a 2020 Evoque, you may have wonky airbags.

Land Rover is issuing a recall for 18,824 2020 Range Rover Evoque models over concerns that a falsely illuminated airbag warning light could cause the vehicle's airbags to not deploy in the event of an actual crash.

This recall stems from flawed supplemental restraint system (SRS) module software, and so the fix for the issue is relatively simple, involving only a software update. Like all recall work, this update will be performed free of charge by your local Land Rover dealer.

Jaguar Land Rover expects to notify owners of affected vehicles on or around April 14, 2022, via mail. If you believe your Evoque is one of those affected and you have questions about the recall, you can reach out to Land Rover customer service at 1-800-637-6837 and reference recall number N664.

