Land Rover's newest option packs protect your four-legged friends

Land Rover

Any dog owner knows that bringing your furry friend along for a car ride requires a few extra steps for keeping both dog and vehicle protected. Land Rover wants to make that easier for its owners with a new series of pet-friendly option packages. The packages were announced for the UK market earlier this year, but we've now got a few more details on specifics for the US market.

The Pet Load Space Protection package, for instance, features a quilted "load space liner," a luggage partition and a spill-proof water carrier. It's a bit of a step up for Fido versus using an old blanket and a refillable water bottle. The liner also has a detachable bumper protector that should keep claws from scratching up your car's paint finish.

Land Rover

The similar Pet Transportation package includes a fold-out pet carrier, the aforementioned water carrier and a rubber floor liner. Meanwhile, the Pet Care and Access package includes the luggage partition, as well as a a fold-out ramp that can support dogs up to 187 pounds. Made from aluminum, it has a "high grip" plastic center so your furry friend won't slip as he or she climbs into your Land Rover. On top of that, there's a water-rinsing system that stores 1.7 gallons of water for cleaning off a dog's muddy paws -- or, Land Rover says, rinsing a wet suit or muddy mountain bike -- before the muck can muss up your luxury SUV's interior.

"Land Rover is all about enjoying the great outdoors and that goes hand-in-hand with dog ownership for many customers," Jaguar Land Rover product marketing director Finbar McFall said in a statement. "Our customers told us that the comfort of their dogs on car journeys is crucial."

The option packs will be offered for all Land Rover models, from the Evoque up to the Range Rover Velar, starting this winter. Land Rover is still finalizing the exact price tags for each of the option packages in the US market. Customers will also be able to buy the individual components separately.