Enlarge Image Land Rover

January 2016 was a sad date for Land Rover fans. The rough and tough, go-anywhere British behemoth known as the Defender exited production after decades of continuous production. Yet, Land Rover told us all to turn the frown upside down because it had a new Defender cooking.

Well, here's our first official look at the new off-road SUV. On Thursday, the company released a single teaser photo of the front grille that shows the iconic off-center badge and "Defender" spelled out across the hood. Obviously, the SUV is covered in mud because that's what happens with Defenders. They get dirty; they go anywhere. That's the charm.

Land Rover didn't share any other details about the SUV but reconfirmed we'll see it debut at the Frankfurt Auto Show on Sept. 10. The new model will come 71 years after the company revealed its first production SUV at the Amsterdam auto show in 1948.

Yanks should be thrilled about this reveal, too, since it marks the first time the Defender will be sold in this part of the world since 1997. Whether we get a single bodystyle or both the three- and five-door models remains to be seen, however.

Before the big reveal, we will let you in on a poorly kept secret. Someone has already snapped a photo of the Defender with zero camouflage on the set of the next James Bond Film, No Time to Die. The photo shows the front fascia uncovered, but the rear end remains a mystery. It largely matches the Lego Technic kit that appeared to kind of leak the Defender's appearance as well.

Those who like what they see won't need to wait long to place an order. Immediately following the Defender's debut, Land Rover will open order books for the SUV. We'll be on scene at the Frankfurt Auto Show to take in all the details surrounding Land Rover's reborn, banner off-road machine.