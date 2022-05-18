Longer Land Rover Defender 130 Teased, Will Have 8 Seats

What's happening Land Rover is releasing a longer version of the Defender. Why it matters It will offer 8 seats, more than any competitor.

The Land Rover Defender lineup will expand on May 31 with the unveiling of the Defender 130, a longer variant of the SUV that will have 8 seats in total.

While the existing four-door Defender 110 is available with a third row of seats, the $2,100 folding setup only seats two and is very cramped for adults, not to mention it takes up a lot of the cargo area when in place. The 130's layout will have three-across bench seats in both the second and third rows for a total of 8 seats, though we bet a 7-seat layout may also be offered.

Unlike other extended SUVs, the additional length will seemingly be behind the rear axle instead of in the wheelbase, giving the Defender 130 ungainly proportions with a large rear overhang not unlike the recently revealed Jeep Grand Wagoneer L. That should make the third row really spacious, at least. Otherwise the Defender 130 should look just like the other Defender models, apart from maybe a new badge and different trim options.

No other details have been announced, but the Defender 130 likely won't be offered with the car's base four-cylinder engine, instead coming standard with the mild-hybrid turbocharged inline-6. The awesome supercharged V8 will most likely be optional, too. Expect the Defender 130 to carry a premium of around $5,000 over an equivalent 110.