Lamborghini will reveal the Urus SUV on Dec. 4

Lamborghini calls it a "super sports utility vehicle," and it should be pretty super, indeed.

That's one sharp silhouette.

 Lamborghini

The age of the ultra-expensive crossover is upon us. Bentley has the Bentayga, Rolls-Royce will soon have the Cullinan, and Lamborghini's got a ute on the way, too.

Lamborghini will unveil its SUV on Dec. 4 in Sant'Agata Bolognese, the automaker's hometown. It's called the Urus, just like the concept of yore. Lamborghini has a teaser of the vehicle's silhouette over its booth at the Frankfurt Motor Show, and that's about all we've seen of it so far.

A comment from Lamborghini's CEO back in May gave us a few choice specs. Namely, the Urus will pack a twin-turbocharged V8 engine that should put out around 650 horsepower. Its starting price will be a hair under $200,000, and one year after the Urus' arrival, Lamborghini will unveil a plug-in hybrid variant.

Both the silhouette above and the old concept photos below bear more than a passing resemblance to the Audi Q8 concept. Given that the Q8 is destined for production, too, there's a pretty decent chance that the two will share a good number of parts to help streamline the whole cost situation. Either way, we'll find out in December.

