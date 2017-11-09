Lamborghini Urus SUV will have a mode just for sand dunes

I wonder who that'll appeal to.

YouTube screencap
SUVs

It's all but inevitable that Lamborghini's upcoming Urus SUV will be a hit in the Middle East. In order to help send a few more orders in Sant'Agata's direction, the Urus has a mode just for that region's most ubiquitous terrain.

Lamborghini's latest teaser for its "super SUV" previews the Urus' Sabbia mode, which is Italian for sand. The video, somewhat obviously, features the Urus blasting over dunes and generally making a mess of nature (in a good way).

It also features a quick shot of the car's mode selector, which offers other modes like Strada (Street), Corsa (Track), Terra (Land) and Neve (Snow). There's also a Sport mode, which should be pretty self-explanatory, even if you don't speak Italian.

Lamborghini will reveal the Urus on Dec. 4. Based on various reports, we know the first Urus variant will pack a 650-horsepower, twin-turbocharged V8, and it should carry a starting price under $200,000. There's even a plug-in hybrid model in the works, which would be Lamborghini's first hybrid to enter production.

LamboUrus_SS01.jpg
10
Lamborghini Urus SUV concept (photos)
CNET First Take
$274,390

More stories

Next Article: Renault test car automatically veers around obstacles
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF