Lamborghini Urus SUV will have a mode just for sand dunes

It's all but inevitable that Lamborghini's upcoming Urus SUV will be a hit in the Middle East. In order to help send a few more orders in Sant'Agata's direction, the Urus has a mode just for that region's most ubiquitous terrain.

Lamborghini's latest teaser for its "super SUV" previews the Urus' Sabbia mode, which is Italian for sand. The video, somewhat obviously, features the Urus blasting over dunes and generally making a mess of nature (in a good way).

It also features a quick shot of the car's mode selector, which offers other modes like Strada (Street), Corsa (Track), Terra (Land) and Neve (Snow). There's also a Sport mode, which should be pretty self-explanatory, even if you don't speak Italian.

Lamborghini will reveal the Urus on Dec. 4. Based on various reports, we know the first Urus variant will pack a 650-horsepower, twin-turbocharged V8, and it should carry a starting price under $200,000. There's even a plug-in hybrid model in the works, which would be Lamborghini's first hybrid to enter production.