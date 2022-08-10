Updated Lamborghini Urus Sets New Pikes Peak Record

Lamborghini is unveiling a new version of the Urus later this month during Monterey Car Week, and the updated SUV has already set a new record at Pikes Peak. Driven by Simone Faggioli, a Pirelli test driver and hillclimb champion, the new Urus set a time of 10:32.064, beating the previous SUV record set by a Bentley Bentayga in 2018 by over 17 seconds.

Aside from the mandated safety features like a fire extinguisher, roll cage and race seat with a six-point harness, the new Urus was completely stock. We don't know what sort of modifications the new Urus model has compared to the existing SUV, but it's sure to have more power, upgraded chassis tech and better aerodynamics. The front bumper has larger intakes, there are new vents in the hood, the rear spoiler is larger and the rear bumper has been tweaked. Lamborghini also says the updated Urus has a new version of the Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires, with this Urus being fitted with 22-inch wheels.

The time was set after the actual Pikes Peak International Hill Climb earlier this summer, and it was recorded by the race's official timekeepers. The Pikes Peak course covers 12.42 miles and consists of 156 turns, with drivers ascending 1439 meters up to the summit. For a bit more context with the Urus' time, the production car record is held by a 2019 Bentley Continental GT that ran up the mountain about 14 seconds quicker.

The facelifted Urus is likely to carry a new name such as Urus Evo or Urus Performante, and it should be followed by a plug-in-hybrid version at some point in the next year or so. Sadly, it seems like the planned one-make Urus ST-X race series is still DOA.