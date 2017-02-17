Lamborghini teases 'forged composites' for Huracan Performante

Lamborghini is set to debut the Huracan Performante, a hopped-up Huracan, at the Geneva Motor Show. But before it does, it's teasing us about an important material that helps lower its curb weight.

The video discusses something called "forged composites," which is a technology that it developed with the help of Callaway Golf Company (of all companies). Heat and pressure take a mass of carbon fibers and resin, turning it into a strong, lightweight material in just minutes. Traditional carbon fiber takes significantly longer to create.

Forged composites will be present in many parts of the Huracan Performante, including its all-new rear wing. The material also appeared in the Sesto Elemento back in 2011, so it's not technically brand new. The automaker has expressed interest in using forged composites for engine components, too, including connecting rods.