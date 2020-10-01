Lamborghini teases a totally roofless hypercar from Squadra Corse

For some reason, a bunch of supercar manufacturers have gotten it in their minds over the past few years that they should make totally roofless special editions of their cars. Ferrari did it with the SP1 and SP2, then McLaren did it with the Elva, and before either of them, Mercedes-Benz did it with the SLR Stirling Moss.

It's a weird trend, but a good one. And now Lamborghini is throwing its hat in the roofless ring again with an utterly bat-poop-crazy version of the Aventador built by its Squadra Corse division. (We say again because in 2012 Lamborghini built a roofless, one-off Aventador J for a discerning customer.) So far, it doesn't have a name, but it's super-duper orange and says "Attenzione" on the side, so even without a moniker, it's getting the point across.

Lamborghini debuted the car, or at least teased it, on its Instagram account on Thursday. While it provided precisely zero information about this technological terror's specifications, we can take a few educated guesses as to what's going on under that engine cover.

Based on the camouflage similarities, we suspect that this new roadster might be a roofless version of the wildly over-the-top SCV12 that debuted a few months ago. That track-only car has a naturally aspirated V12 and makes over 800 horsepower. There is also a chance, though maybe less likely, that it took the Aventador SVJ Roadster and lopped even more roof off of it, and this new car also has design similarities to the Sian hybrid and the SC18 Alston.

Lamborghini didn't respond immediately to our request for comment.