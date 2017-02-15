Lamborghini recalls 1,453 Aventador, Veneno models for fire risk

It's a rare day when you come across a recall for one-off, million-dollar supercar variants. Today is one of those days.

Lamborghini issued a recall covering 1,453 examples of the 2012-2017 Aventador. The vehicles have production dates between March 22, 2011 and December 5, 2016. This recall includes Aventador-based special edition models, like the Superveloce, as well as the one-off Veneno, of which only 12 exist.

Enlarge Image Lamborghini

The issue relates to the engine bay. Apparently, a full fuel tank might cause liquid fuel to enter the emission system's carbon canister, which catches fuel that would have evaporated into the atmosphere. Certain actions, such as revving the car while idling, can put fuel vapor close enough to the hot exhaust system to create a fire risk.

The risks increase when an aftermarket exhaust system is involved. Considering many Lamborghinis I've seen pack exhaust upgrades and love to sit and rev for no real reason, this could be a serious concern for owners.

Lamborghini will notify all affected owners by mail. Dealerships will receive the cars and remedy the issue by replacing the evaporative emissions system with upgraded components. A higher performance purge valve will be added, along with a new rollover valve that prevents fuel overfilling. The new Aventador S already has this upgrade, as do certain Aventador SV models.

The recall is expected to begin later this month.