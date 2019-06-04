Lamborghini's high-powered rally mutant is called the Huracan Sterrato and it's perfect

Lamborghini

A while ago, some young man in California fitted his Lamborghini Huracan with a pink exterior roll cage and the internet freaked out, calling it an off-road Lambo. First, it definitely wouldn't have survived off-road, and second, there was only room in our hearts for one truly off-road Lambo, and that was the LM002, until now.

Lamborghini decided that it wasn't going to let some rich kid get the best of it, so it more or less told someone to hold its beer and went about turning the Huracan into some kind of high-powered rally mutant. The result is called the Huracan Sterrato, and the folks from Sant'Agata unleashed it on the world on Tuesday.

To start with, Lamborghini chose its Huracan Evo model as a base platform. It left the excellent 5.2-liter V10 well enough alone and focused most of its efforts on adjusting the electronic traction and stability program (known in Lambo-speak as LDVI or Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata) to work on the dirt.

Next, it jacked the car up a bunch, giving it 47 millimeters of ground clearance and improving the car's approach angle by 1% and its departure angle by 6.5%. The Sterrato is 30mm wider than a standard Huracan Evo too and is rolling around on 20-inch wheels wearing chunky-looking off-road tires. Those tires live inside gloriously flared wheel arches, and we love them dearly.

"The Huracan Sterrato illustrates Lamborghini's commitment to being a future shaper: A super sports car with off-road capabilities, the Sterrato demonstrates the Huracan's versatility and opens the door to yet another benchmark of driving emotion and performance," Maurizio Reggiani, chief technical officer of Automobili Lamborghini, said in a statement.

If you're going to be blasting your wildly powerful Italian supercar around on a logging road, you're going to want to protect the bottom of it, which is precisely what Lamborghini has done. Further, because this isn't OLD Lamborghini, the skid plates are made of thick aluminum rather than wet tissue paper, and they even incorporated a rear diffuser into the rearmost unit.

The body materials have been changed to be more resistant to damage from stones or brush, and it has carbon fiber and elastomeric resin mudflaps. Oh, and this is 2019, so of course, it has gnarly LED light bars.

We're dangerously close to passing out from hyperventilation at this point, but we'd be remiss if we didn't mention that this isn't Lamborghini's first go at doing a supercar rally car. Lamborghini's OTHER test driver Bob Wallace (read: not Valentino Balboni) made special desert rally editions of both the Jarama and the Urraco in 1973 and 1974, respectively.

