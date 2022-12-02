Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Is a Supercar for the Dirt

The era of the off-road supercar has arrived. We saw the Porsche 911 Dakar debut at the LA Auto Show two weeks ago, and now it's Lamborghini's turn to have some fun over rougher terrain.

Lamborghini this week unveiled the Huracan Sterrato. In the simplest terms, the Huracan Sterrato is a Lamborghini Huracan that's been modified for better capability off-road. One look is all you need to confirm that, as the Sterrato rides 1.7 inches higher than a traditional Huracan. The car's track has been widened, too, by 1.1 inches in the front and 1.3 inches in the rear. It looks pretty beefy as well, thanks to wider fenders, reinforced door sills and additional underbody protection. There's also a pretty sizable air intake above the engine and behind the cabin, which helps keep dust from entering the intake, as well as some additional forward-facing lights on the nose.

Under the engine cover is a 5.2-liter V10 producing 602 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque, which is sent to all four wheels through a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It'll reach 60 mph from a standstill in just 3.4 seconds, and it tops out at 160 mph. Its 19-inch wheels come wrapped in unique Bridgestone Dueler AT002 all-terrain run-flat tires, which were engineered to provide both off-road capability without sacrificing too much in the way of traditional on-road grip.

Aside from some special upholstery, the Huracan Sterrato's interior isn't much different than the normal Huracan -- but, then again, the cabin already looks like a jet cockpit. The Sterrato adds some unique graphics to the gauge cluster, in addition to a digital inclinometer that displays the car's pitch and roll, in addition to a compass and a steering-angle gauge.

The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato will be limited to just 1,499 examples, and production will kick off in February. Pricing has not yet been announced, which makes sense as the cars may very well be sold out already, but for context, a standard 2022 Huracan starts around $200,000.