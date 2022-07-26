Way back in the before-times of 2019, Lamborghini gave us our first look at the Huracan Serrato, perhaps its most unconventional take on its Huracan supercar. The Serrato morphs the high-powered sports coupe into a rally-focused monster with bulging fender flares wrapped around chunky gravel-grabbing off-road tires. The photos were striking, but today the Italian automaker gives us a glimpse of the machine in action, quietly releasing a video featuring the Huracan Sterrato called "Beyond the Concrete."

In the video, the Sterrato -- wearing a new orange and black camouflage livery -- is seen speeding up a country road before taking a hard left on to the dirt to race a mountain bike over gravel trails and across an open field. Despite packing the Huracan Evo's 640-horsepower 5.2-liter V10, bespoke traction and stability programming for dirty driving and 47 millimeters of ground clearance, the race ends in a surprising draw at a hilltop Italian villa. The Lambo must have been slowed by all of the drifting and power-sliding it does along the way.

Revisiting the Huracan Sterrato after three years feels like Lamborghini reminding enthusiasts that it's still working on the wild concept and hinting to all that it is gearing up to make some sort of announcement regarding the Sterrato soon. However, no release or announcement accompanies the video -- only the enticement that "Lamborghini gets your adrenaline flowing: Stay Tuned."