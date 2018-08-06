A Lamborghini Huracan oil change is easier than a Bugatti, but not by much

It might not be as complex as the Bugatti Veyron's $21,000 oil change, but replacing the oil in a Lamborghini Huracan Spyder isn't exactly a straightforward experience, either.

Royalty Exotic Cars, the same supercar rental company that brought us the Bugatti oil change video, now has one for Lamborghini's V10-powered drop-top. The first step is to remove the oil filter, which is located behind the engine cover, and removing it risks spilling dirty oil all over the paint. Cool.

The next step is to get the Huracan Spyder in the air and remove its underbody shielding, which amounts to approximately 50 different bolts. Once that's done, it's time to get the oil out of the Huracan's dry sump system, which is done through eight different drain plugs. Oh, and each of those plugs requires a new seal after being removed.

The best part of the oil change is at the end, when it's time to take the thing for a test drive. With 610 horsepower coming from its naturally aspirated V10, it'll hit 62 mph in 3.4 seconds and will keep pushing until it reaches 201 mph -- and yet, it has a convertible top that takes just 17 seconds to raise or lower. Renting a Huracan Spyder is probably the easiest path to sitting in one, considering its window sticker starts at a meaty $260,000 or so.