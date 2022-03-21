Lamborghini To Restart Aventador Production for Felicity Ace Customers

Enlarge Image Lamborghini

Lamborghini's Aventador LP-780-4 Ultimae signals the end of an era and the end of the Aventador as a whole. It's a half-million-dollar hypercar built in super limited numbers, and when the cargo ship Felicity Ace caught fire and sank, 15 of the special Aventadors went down with it.

In many circumstances, that would result in some disappointed customers and hefty refund checks, but Lamborghini has opted to do something different about it, according to a report published Thursday by Car and Driver. It's starting the production line back up.

On the surface, this may seem like a simple thing, given that the car just ended production. Unfortunately, it's anything but. Lamborghini, being a small-volume manufacturer, doesn't necessarily have piles of parts and spare chassis laying around, so it had to go around to many of its suppliers and negotiate new runs of components, which, as you might expect in 2022 with supply chain issues causing havoc the world over, was probably difficult and expensive.

Lamborghini hasn't explained how it's planning on handling the logistics of this new wave of production as it pertains to customers who ordered their vehicles. For example, will all of the options and customizations that were likely part of the initial ordering experience be available on this new batch of cars? We asked Lamborghini but didn't hear back as of publication.

This kind of thing isn't without precedent either. Porsche did something similar back in 2019 when a cargo ship sank with 911 GT2 RS models aboard. It restarted production and got customers their cars, albeit with a delay. Still, we like to see manufacturers going above and beyond for customers like this.