Exotic Cars

Lamborghini promises the Aventador SVJ will blow your mind

That's a pretty tall order, but it's already done some amazing things.

lamborghini-svj-teaserEnlarge Image

It's going to be a hell of a swan song.

 Lamborghini

The Lamborghini Aventador is a bit long in the tooth, but this old dog has one last trick up its sleeve, and it's a doozy.

Lamborghini put out a teaser for the Aventador's final form, the Aventador SVJ. We're not sure when it will break cover, but rumors suggest it could happen as early as Pebble Beach in late August, but it might wait until the Paris Motor Show in October.

The automaker claims in its teaser that it will be mind-blowing, and we're inclined to believe it. We already know its 6.5-liter, naturally aspirated V12 has been tuned to put out a proper 760 horsepower and 531 pound-feet of torque. A bunch of active aerodynamic add-ons improve downforce by 40 percent compared to the also-hot Aventador SV.

The Aventador SVJ has already seen action in a big way. Earlier this year, it went to the Nürburgring Nordschleife, where it scooped up a lap record with a time of 6:44.97, besting the Porsche 911 GT2 that claimed the record earlier this year. It can handle, and it sounds the business, so no matter what it ends up looking like, it's going to be pretty righteous. Hopefully, we'll get to see it soon.

