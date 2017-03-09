Korea's updated Hyundai Sonata hints at US-bound changes

Enlarge Image Hyundai

Hyundai has taken the wraps off the refreshed Sonata sedan for the Korean market, giving us a good idea of what's in store when the revamped US model likely arrives for the 2018 model year.

The front fascia is notably more aggressive with a larger, more distinctive grille similar to the one found on the recently released Elantra and Elantra GT. In addition to the more in-your-face grille, Hyundai adds narrower headlight housings and new hood.

Out back, there's a larger trunk lid that along with the lower front end help give the Sonata a sleeker side profile.

For the cabin, a new center stack and fresh steering wheel designs are added for all Sonata trim levels. The Sonata's technology menu also grows with the addition of another USB charging port and an available wireless charging station. On the infotainment front, all Sonatas will come standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capabilities.

The 2.0T model will likely remain the most potent Sonata offering featuring a mesh grille insert, black bezel headlights, black daytime running light surrounds, black lower front bumper and black side mirror housings to set it apart from the rest of the lineup stylistically. Mechanically, the 2.0T will upgrade to an eight-speed automatic transmission in place of the previous six-cog unit.

Hyundai couldn't confirm when we'll see the official debut of the updated US-spec Sonata, but it's rumoured to be making an appearance at next month's New York Auto Show.