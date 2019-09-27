Koenigsegg breaks its own 0-400-0 kph record with the Regera hybrid hypercar

Enlarge Image Wayne Cunningham/CNET

By now we should know that Koenigsegg makes some of the fastest and most extreme cars in the world. Among them, the totally bizarre and brilliant Regera ranks somewhere near the top.

Now, despite the fact that the Regera was unveiled way back in 2015, it's still wild enough to be setting records. Case in point is Koenigsegg's Friday announcement that it had set a new 0-400-0 kph record -- that's 248.54 mph in old money -- with a time of just 31.49 seconds.

Take a moment to let that sink in. There aren't many cars that will hit 248.54 mph at all, let alone get there and back to zero in half a minute. The time that Koenigsegg beat was set by itself with its earlier Agera RS hypercar, a much more traditional beast than the single-speed Regera.

Speaking of single-speed, in case you forgot, the Regera is powered by a twin-turbo V8 engine working in concert with three electric motors. These motors are what allow the Regera not to have to bother with a transmission, therefore no shifting. It makes, in total, around 1,500 horsepower.

We're still curious to see what Christian von Koenigsegg's newest terror, the Jesko, will do in similar testing.