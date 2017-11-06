Koenigsegg Agera RS becomes top-speed champ at 277.9 mph

There are fast cars, and then there are fast cars. After a blistering world-record run through the Nevada desert, the Koenigsegg Agera RS has proven that it's firmly in the latter category.

The Koenigsegg Agera RS has officially become the fastest street-legal production car in the world. On a stretch of closed road between Las Vegas and Pahrump, Nevada, the Agera RS achieved an average speed of 277.9 mph, eclipsing the Bugatti Chiron's record of 267.81 mph. On one of its two runs, it touched 284 mph, which was captured on video and looks just as terrifying as you think it would.

Providing the Agera RS' forward thrust is a 5.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8, which puts out 1,360 horsepower and 1,011 pound-feet of torque. The same model also recently bested the Chiron's acceleration record, reaching 400 kph (249 mph) from a standstill and braking back down to a stop in just 36.44 seconds.

That record may not stand for long, if Hennessey has anything to say about it. The tuner recently unveiled the Venom F5, a custom carbon creation that is said to be capable of 300 mph, even though it hasn't reached those speeds yet. Tires are becoming an increasingly important part of the equation, as it's very difficult to engineer tires to withstand the forces involved at these speeds.