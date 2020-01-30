New Hummer EV Cybertruck vs Hummer EV Tesla Model Y Hummer EV Super Bowl Ad 2020 Electric Vehicles Best Cars Under $30,000

Genesis Super Bowl ad cuts helicopter in respect to Kobe Bryant tragedy

Byrant, his daughter and seven others died in a helicopter crash this past Sunday.

Listen
- 01:07

Hyundai's luxury division, Genesis, has edited its upcoming Super Bowl commercial to exclude a helicopter scene out of respect for Sunday's tragic crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others.

CNBC first reported on the edited spot on Thursday, which no longer features a helicopter that originally appeared parked in the first few moments of the ad. A Genesis representative didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but the brand told CNBC the choice was "out of compassion and sensitivity to what happened Sunday."

The decision to cut the helicopter from the ad follows a period of time on Wednesday when the ad was taken down from Genesis' social channels. The video was restricted as private on YouTube and the spot returned in edited form yesterday evening.

Genesis' ad features John Legend and Chrissy Teigen throwing a "going-away" party for old luxury. Instead, the two stars introduce Genesis and its GV80 SUV as the face of "young luxury" and highlight contrasts between the old way of things, and the new way. Along the way, audiences are treated to a few one-liners Teigen delivers about various party guests.

You can watch the commercial above before it hits the airwaves during the second quarter of Super Bowl LIV.

Now playing: Watch this: 5 things you need to know about the 2021 Genesis GV80
4:12
More From Roadshow
2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ: Verdant velocity
2019 Porsche Panamera GTS Sport Turismo review: Powerful meets practical
2020 Jeep Wrangler first drive: Diesel makes the heart grow fonder