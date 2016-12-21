Kia's latest sport sedan teaser is all about...hood vents?

Kia has slowly released information about its new sport sedan over the last few weeks. Now, we're sort of getting a look at the body without any kind of camouflage.

The latest teaser video posted to Kia's The Curve Ahead website, built specifically to tease this new car (likely called the Kia GT), shows off several of its angles. You can get a good look at the headlights, the general roofline, a bit of the rear end, and my favorite part -- the hood vents. They're delightfully, um, venty.

The silhouette is properly sporty, and it seems pretty close to the GT Concept that Kia introduced all the way back in 2011. We know the car is pretty quick, and now we have an idea of what it looks like, but we won't see the whole kit and caboodle until its debut in Detroit on January 9.