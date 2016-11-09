Kia's 2017 Cadenza offers full-size fancy for $31,990

Enlarge Image Jon Wong/Roadshow

It's always nice when a new car is less expensive than its forebear. The 2017 Kia Cadenza keeps that tradition alive with a starting retail price of $31,990, which is $1,000 below the outgoing model's MSRP.

In keeping with Kia's sensible layout of prices and options, it's pretty easy to blitz through this list of available models. $31,990 nets you the base Cadenza Premium. You can add a panoramic moonroof and LED interior lighting for $1,000. The $3,000 Luxury Package adds a 12-speaker sound system, power folding mirrors, blind-spot detections and parking sensors.

The next tier up is Cadenza Technology, which starts at $38,990. That big price bump adds tons of safety systems, including autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, blind-spot monitoring, a top-down Surround View Monitor and LED headlights with automatic high beams.

Finally, at the tippy-top, we have the Cadenza Limited. For $44,390, you get all the bits from the other trims, plus a head-up display, Nappa leather seating, a presence-activated automatic trunk, heated rear seats and fancy new wheels. It's nice that Kia's pricing is so straightforward, because I'm not sure how to embed spreadsheets into articles, and I'd prefer to never learn.

No matter what trim you opt for, the powertrain remains the same. Under the hood is a 3.3-liter V6, good for 290 horsepower and 253 pound-feet of torque. A new (standard) eight-speed automatic helps the Cadenza achieve EPA fuel economy estimates of 20 mpg city and 28 mpg highway.