Kia Stinger, K900 production halts amid Korean COVID-19 outbreak

Automakers around the world hit the lights on production this spring as the coronavirus pandemic quickly swept across the world. Since May, when most automakers began resuming manufacturing activities, there haven't been too many major hiccups, but unfortunately, an outbreak landed at one of Kia's Korean manufacturing facilities.

Nikkei Asian Review first reported Thursday on a COVID-19 outbreak at a Kia manufacturing plant citing 10 cases linked to the plant. A Kia spokesperson told Roadshow two plants actually suspended production in an abundance of caution, which are responsible for Kia Stinger and K900 assembly. Workers who came in contact with the original infected employee are now in self-quarantine and both facilities have been disinfected. The production stoppage will only last through today, the spokesperson added.

The good news for Kia is it sounds like Stinger and K900 production won't be affected, though the outbreak comes just as Kia prepares to launch the refreshed Stinger. The performance liftback gets an updated design, a touch more power and an updated interior with more premium materials inside. There's also a new 2.5-liter turbo-four option that joins the base 2.0-liter turbo-four and range-topping twin-turbo 3.3-liter V6.