Next Kia Sorento shows its new SUV looks off in latest teasers

Kia will use the 2020 Geneva Motor Show to introduce its redesigned Sorento, but ahead of the show, the South Korean brand has gone ahead and pulled the sheet off in the form of teaser sketches.

On Tuesday, Kia's UK Twitter handle published a handful of design sketches that uncloak the midsize SUV and show off a seriously handsome form. Previous teasers featured the vehicle masked in the shadows, but now, we have a seriously good look at what's to come from one of the company's bread-and-butter vehicles.

The front boasts the wider and larger interpretation of Kia's signature tiger-nose grille with LED accent lights present to accentuate the shape. I'm still waiting for Kia to introduce an updated logo design because its vehicles punch above its weight. It's time to retire the oval and basic block letters, Kia, c'mon.

Anyway, I digress. The side profile shows off some serious width, thanks to the fender flares and massive wheels present in the sketches. Big wheels have become a common option for vehicles, so I wouldn't be totally shocked if they're actually meant for production. However, judging by the lack of door handles in these sketches, it's clear we're not looking at the final thing. Thus, the wheels could just be a designer's pipe dream.

Moving around the rear of the Sorento, the tailgate gets a lovely crease in the metal below the rear window to bolster its muscular looks. This design seriously makes the current Sorento look rather fuddy-duddy. And as we saw previously, the taillights take a page from the full-size Telluride SUV with a vertical design. They're not identical, but they're certainly in the same spirit.

For the first time, Kia also shared what's in store for the interior. Naturally, there's a big ol' screen in the center and the HVAC vents get a handsome vertical design. Physical buttons appear present just below the massive screen, and moving down the center stack sits a rotary shifter. It's safe to say there's a digital instrument cluster in front of the driver, though look for a different setup when it comes to midgrade and lower trims. Overall, it looks a like a nice place to be.

We're less than a month out from Geneva, and there, we'll get the full details on the Sorento -- including hybrid powertrains and the vehicle's new platform.