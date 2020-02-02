Super Bowl 2020: Kia Seltos makes its Big Game debut with Las Vegas Raiders' Josh Jacobs

There are a few Super Bowl ad formulas. There are big splashy ads to dazzle, humorous spots packed with star power and another route Kia took to show off its new baby crossover SUV, the Seltos.

The brand enlisted Josh Jacobs, running back for the Las Vegas Raiders, to push a heartfelt message for the big game. On Wednesday, Kia debuted its big ad ahead of Super Bowl Sunday to push its "Never Give Up" message.

Jacobs is present through nearly the entire ad, offering advice to his younger self while piloting the Seltos. The NFL rookie experienced homelessness growing up in Oklahoma before his hard work and dedication paid off. The spot ends with Jacobs walking out onto the field as the accomplished athlete he is today.

Kia said it wants to use this spot to raise awareness about youth homelessness.

For every yard gained during the Super Bowl, Kia will donate $1,000 to three charity partners to combat youth homelessness: Covenant House, Positive Tomorrows and StandUp for Kids. The latest pledge follows Kia's creation of the "Great Unknowns" scholarship last year to help youngsters move into higher education.

Jacobs' endearing nature is meant to compliment Kia's rise as it continues to roll out new crossovers and SUVs. The Seltos is the latest of the bunch and comes hot on the heels of the lauded Telluride. The ad is a heartfelt way to introduce America to the Seltos, which lands at dealers in the coming months.