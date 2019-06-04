Kia teases Seltos compact SUV, will be revealed later this month

Kia

Kia will launch a new compact SUV this year, and we now know that it'll be called Seltos. But perhaps more interesting than the announcement itself is the backstory behind the Seltos name.

According to a statement released Monday, Seltos "is inspired by Greek mythology and the legend of 'Celtos', the son of Hercules." Why the intentional misspelling, then? "The 'S' in the vehicle's adapted name implies speed and sportiness," according to Kia.

We've definitely heard weirder, at any rate.

The new Seltos has already been spied out on the street, so we have a pretty good idea of what it'll look like when it hits the road later this year. Inside, Kia says the Seltos will have "a range of technologies to maximize convenience, connectivity and ease of use," and will have a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, as well as the sound-specific mood lighting, kind of like what's offered in the Soul.

Kia says it'll reveal the Seltos later this month, and sales will begin in Korea and other undefined countries in the second half of 2019. The company confirms this is a global SUV, so expect it to show up in US dealers in the not-too-distant future, as well.