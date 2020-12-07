Kia recalls 295,000 SUVs, sedans for more fire risk problems

Kia

Kia issued a new recall for 294,756 vehicles last week resulting from the possibility of engine fires in various SUVs and sedans, according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The worrying news is Kia said "a manufacturing or design defect has not been identified," and it's the latest in a string of fire risk recalls both Kia and Hyundai continue to issue.

According to the documents, a fire can break out for a number of reasons, and depending on what unfolds, it's impossible to trace the cause. Oil and fuel leaks are two possible culprits, while various engine damages can also be responsible. The final cause remains undetermined and under investigation. The specific vehicles included in the nearly 300,000-vehicle recall are the 2012-2013 Sorento, 2012-2015 Forte and Forte Koup, 2011-2013 Optima, 2014-2015 Soul and 2012 Sportage. Each of the vehicles features either Kia's 2.4-liter or 2.0-liter inline-four engine. The brand is aware of a handful of fires but reported no known injuries.

While a specific reason for the fires isn't known, Kia will ask owners to bring their vehicle to a dealership service center so a technician can inspect the engine for various leaks and other damages. The idea is to find some sort of leak or damage before it leads to a fire, and a technician will repair any issue free of charge. Owners may also receive a new engine if deemed necessary. Expect mailed notices to start arriving at the end of January.

2021 Kia Sorento X-Line has rugged looks and comes in a great green color See all photos +18 More