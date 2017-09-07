Kia Proceed Concept is a sleek Stinger-y wagon

Kia's showing us a little more of the beautiful wagon concept it teased last week ahead of the Frankfurt Motor Show. And we like what we see.

The Kia Proceed Concept will debut in Frankfurt next week. It's meant to give us an idea of what the next-generation Cee'd family will look like, a lineup we don't get in the US. According to this, it means it'll look a whole lot like the Stinger sedan, and that is a very good thing.

Enlarge Image Kia

If you like a bit of bling with your concept, you'll be pleased to know that the entire outline of the Proceed Concept's side windows lights up. Automakers traditionally put "welcome lighting" under the mirrors to light the ground next to the car. This is a bit different, and it's way more interesting.

There are some other hallmark concept-car elements in here, like hideaway door handles, a complete lack of side mirrors and a complicated (and probably expensive) taillight setup. But in general, the Proceed Concept is relatively devoid of conceptual frippery -- dare I say it, it looks pretty close to being production-ready, as unlikely as that is to happen.

We'll be getting up close and personal with the Proceed Concept and the wealth of other new vehicles at the Frankfurt Motor Show next week, so keep your eyes peeled starting on Sept. 12.