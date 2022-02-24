Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

72,848 Kia Optimas Recalled for Possible Leaky Low-Pressure Fuel Line

The hose in question was replaced previously as part of another recall.

Kyle Hyatt headshot
Kyle Hyatt
2014 Kia Optima SXEnlarge Image

If you've got one of these bad boys in your driveway, maybe leave it there until this recall is performed.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Kia is recalling 72,848 Optima cars from 2013 and 2014 over concerns that a low-pressure fuel line could leak and present an increased risk of a vehicle fire. The affected vehicles were previously repaired under National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall number 20V-100.

The previously repaired hoses could be missing their heat-resistant tape covering, which can cause damage to the hose after prolonged use and cause the previously mentioned fuel leak. Luckily the fix for this issue is relatively simple and involves simply replacing the hose with a new part.

This recall, like all recalls, will be performed free of charge at your local Kia dealership. Owners of affected vehicles can expect to be notified by mail on or around April 15. If you believe your car is one of those included in the recall and you have questions, you can call Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542 and reference recall number SC228.

