Enlarge Image Kia

The Kia Stinger injected a dose of aggression that Kia had been lacking up until that point. Now, the design is making its way to other, more affordable Kia models -- like the Forte.

Kia will unveil a new Forte at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show next week. But before it does, the automaker threw out some renderings that establish a baseline of expectations. The joke's on Kia, because now my expectations are sky-high.

The renderings show a rather handsome sedan, with plenty of Stinger inspiration in the headlights, front fascia and shoulder lines. Out back, there are plenty of sculpted lines on the trunk and rear bumper, and the taillights seemingly blend right into the body creases, although this is a bit closer to the Sportage crossover than the Stinger.

The interior rendering offers the least lifelike look at the car, but it's still plenty promising. The infotainment screen is one of those "floating" types, and just beneath it are a few physical switches for the HVAC controls and what appears to be a manual shifter. The interior is pretty straightforward otherwise, with some nice layering on the dash and door panels.

We'll get a proper look at the new Forte when it debuts at the Detroit Auto Show on Jan. 15 at 11:35 a.m. Eastern. Keep your eyes peeled to Roadshow for this and a whole lot more.

Enlarge Image Kia