Kia EV9 concept previews a new electric SUV

The Kia EV9 is a big, bold, boxy SUV, but it's more than just a forward-thinking concept. At the Los Angeles Auto Show on Wednesday, the automaker said the EV9 is "the clearest signal yet from Kia as to what might be the next addition to its new-generation EV lineup."

It certainly looks massive in photos, but the EV9 isn't much larger than today's current crop of SUVs. Compared with a Kia Telluride, the EV9 is 2 inches longer, 3 inches wider and 2 inches taller. But damn if it doesn't look imposing, and we're super into it.

The EV9 rides on the same E-GMP architecture that underpins the Genesis GV60, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. That means it'll have the same 800-volt architecture as those other EVs, allowing it to accept DC fast-charging at speeds up to 350 kilowatts. That means the battery can theoretically go from 10% to 80% in 20 to 30 minutes. Kia says the EV9 has a theoretical driving range of 300 miles.

Concept vehicles are all about futuristic design, and the EV9 has that in spades. The front has what Kia calls the Digital Tiger Face -- a grilleless version of the company's current styling language. The 22-inch wheels have a three-spoke design, and the up-ticked daylight opening kind of reminds us of the Infiniti QX80. Just, you know, better.

Kia says the EV9 is "inspired by water," and that's obvious in the SUV's paint. "The exterior color mimics the expansive depth of the ocean," Kia said. "This is then balanced by a soothing and clear blue sky that radiates throughout the interior."

Inside, the EV9 has reconfigurable seating positions and a 27-inch ultrawide infotainment display. Vegan leather and recycled materials make up the bulk of the EV9's cabin, and it looks pretty premium. We're excited to see how this transforms into a production SUV.

As for when that'll happen, it's hard to say. The EV9 is just a concept right now, but Kia is planning to launch a number of EVs in the coming years. We don't think this one is too far away.