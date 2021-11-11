Kia EV9 electric SUV concept headed to LA Auto Show for full reveal

Enlarge Image Kia

Here's our first look at Kia's next electric vehicle, a boxy SUV the brand thinks embodies a "pioneering package." It's called the EV9 concept and we'll see the EV totally uncloaked at the LA Auto Show next week.

Kia didn't share too many details, but the teaser images give us a decent look at what to expect. It's certainly a design study for something that's not quite production-ready, but nevertheless, it's not difficult to see this ethos translating to something Kia will build. The new Sportage and EV6 are proof of that. As for the design, it's far less curvy than the EV6, but similarities remain in the rear taillight treatment, and the running lights look a lot like they're inspired by the Sportage. In fact, I see a little Cadillac XT4 in the lighting signatures myself.

The interior teaser only shows a simple shape for the dashboard and an unconventionally styled wheel. Ahead of the wheel sits a long, horizontal screen that will almost certainly display gauges and the infotainment system. It's not unlike the design you'll find in a number of new Kias today, though this looks a little more seamless.

It's hard to tell just how large this SUV concept is, but judging by the naming scheme Kia implemented and started with the EV6, the EV9 should be much larger. We'll get the full scope of the EV9 and more when we see it on Nov. 17 in the metal.