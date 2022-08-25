Kia EV9 Electric SUV Teased During Testing Ahead of 2023 Debut

When Kia introduced the EV9 electric concept at the 2021 LA Auto Show, it blew us away with its boxy good looks that, while plenty futuristic, did bring in some parallels to Kia's three-row Telluride SUV. Now, we're getting a closer look at the production EV9, albeit in camouflage, and we like what we see.

Kia on Thursday unveiled teasers for the upcoming EV9 electric SUV. This three-row family EV is currently in the final stages of testing, with a proper debut slated for the first quarter of 2023. The testing involves climbing hills, traversing difficult terrain and even taking a dip in some deep water. Basically, the automaker wants to ensure this SUV is actually capable of utility.

While the EV9 remains camouflaged in these teasers, there's plenty we can draw from what's visible. The front end takes on a slightly less rectilinear appearance, with a front fascia that more closely parallels the internal-combustion Telluride. The side has limited forms visible through the camouflage, but we do scope a rather bulky rear fender. There is no picture of the rear end, but it looks like the taillights will be pretty tall, and there appears to be a charging port on the rear passenger fender, just ahead of those taillights.

The EV9 will ride on the same E-GMP platform that underpins the current slate of Hyundai and Kia EVs, including the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5. It's capable of providing power to run separate accessories with its Vehicle-to-Load feature, and its 800-volt electrical architecture means it can hook up to some of the fastest DC chargers currently available. In time, the E-GMP platform will underpin an impressive 23 battery-electric vehicles across Genesis, Hyundai and Kia's lineups.