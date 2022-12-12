Kia EV6 GT Owners Get 1,000 kWh of Free Electrify America Charging

Earlier this year, Kia and Electrify America entered into an agreement that saw every EV6 buyer receiving several batteries' worth of free charging at Electrify America fast-charging stations across the US. And now, that agreement has been extended to Kia's latest (and spiciest) EV.

Electrify America on Monday announced that Kia EV6 GT buyers will be privy to the same charging benefits as every other EV6 variant. That means 1,000 kilowatt-hours of free charging at any Electrify America fast-charger in the US, which is the equivalent of between 3,500 and 4,000 miles of driving.

While you may be inclined to burn through as many of those free miles as you can right off the rip, you certainly don't have to. The offer is good for three whole years after the date of purchase, so you can use the free charging at your leisure. If you don't have an Electrify America station nearby, it may very well take that long to get the full 1,000 kWh of free charging.

The Kia EV6 GT is shaping up to be quite the spicy EV. An electric motor at each axle combines to produce 576 horsepower and 546 pound-feet of torque, enough to send this hot quasi-hatch to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds -- however, range is estimated at just 206 miles per charge. Nothing that good comes cheap, of course, and the EV6 GT is no exception, with a starting price of $62,695. Then again, you do get a whole host of performance goodies, as well, including a limited-slip rear differential, adaptive dampers, sport seats and more aggressive brakes.