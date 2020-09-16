Kia's first dedicated electric car coming to US next year, plans 6 more this decade

Kia

Kia on Tuesday revealed more information about what it calls "Plan S." That's Kia speak for its roadmap to a largely electric future. While we already knew a total of 11 electric cars are in the works, we now know seven of them are meant for the US. The Korean automaker teased the seven future EVs in a basic design sketch, above, but the middle vehicle is the focal point.

This vehicle, codenamed "CV," will launch next year and mark Kia's first dedicated electric car. So far, the brand has outfitted vehicles designed with an internal combustion engine with batteries and electric motors. The Niro EV and Soul EV (we have it on good authority the latter isn't meant for the US any longer) aren't dedicated electric cars. A vehicle designed from the start as an EV can execute its mission far better, most of the time. That's not to say the Niro EV and Soul EV are poor cars, but the CV should package all of the zero-emissions powertrain gear far better. Indeed, Kia mentioned its Electric Global Modular Platform will provide "best-in-class interior spaciousness" for the upcoming EVs in their respective segments.

We can't really tell what form the CV will take, since we only see the front view. It could be a sedan judging by this angle, but the greenhouse looks like it's on the taller side. Perhaps it's a hatchback. We just don't know yet. If we're taking a shot in the dark, the vehicle to the CV's left is the next Niro EV. The car to its right appears sportier with a seriously short front overhang. The brand said it plans to spread these electric cars across "several" segments, so hopefully we don't end up with a bunch of crossovers and SUVs.

The cars come from a $25 billion investment Kia made into EVs earlier this year, but don't expect them to all show up at once. The electric cars will gradually roll out through 2027.