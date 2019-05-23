Kia teases compact SUV’s sleek interior

Enlarge Image Kia

Last week, Kia gave us its first previews of a forthcoming small SUV aimed at techy millennials. Now, we're getting a look inside.

Kia on Thursday unveiled new sketches of its small SUV's interior. There's plenty of Kia's current design language in there, with long stretches of uninterrupted dashboard and trim material. The steering wheel should look familiar, and it's nice to see some physical switchgear for the climate controls -- another Kia staple. There's also a passenger grab handle, which seems pretty sporty for something that's being aimed at the mass market.

Your eye will likely be drawn to the infotainment screen, because it's a honker. Measuring 10.25 inches, and likely available on higher trims, this screen will offer up plenty of real estate for navigation, audio or whatever you want to display. If that's not enough flash for you, there's also an ambient lighting system for a bit of discotheque flair.

That's all we know so far. Borrowing its design from the Kia SP Signature Concept, the automaker says its new SUV will go on sale in Korea later this year, with other markets to follow. It'll likely stand as an analogue to the Hyundai Venue, another diminutive Korean crossover soon to grace our shores.

