Kia teases 2022 Super Bowl commercial

It's Super Bowl season, which means a flurry of new TV commercials is under development. Companies that sell everything from soft drinks to insurance to, of course, cars are finalizing their 2022 ads, and this includes Kia. On Monday, the South Korean automaker teased its upcoming spot, which features an adorable robotic dog.

The commercial in question will highlight the brand's EV6 all-electric hatchback, Kia's first dedicated EV. This ad is part of an integrated marketing campaign. Kia is working with the Petfinder Foundation to help shelter animals get adopted, which is why the spot includes a robotic doggie. To revel in the cuteness, make sure to check out the 15-second clip posted above.

Using adorable animals to sell cars in not a new idea. Famously, Subaru has featured canines in many of its commercials over the years and it even brings adoptable puppies to auto shows, which are always a huge hit, even with jaded members of the press. We may be a crusty bunch, but we still have a soft spot in our hearts for cute animals.

You can catch the big game -- Super Bowl LVI -- on Feb. 13, 2022. The Cincinnati Bengals will face off against the Los Angeles Rams in LA. If you don't care about sports, at least check out the game for all the great ads, including Kia's. This will be the automaker's 13th Super Bowl commercial.