In October 2016, Ken Block teased Climbkhana, a short film that features the very talented Block drifting his way up Colorado's Pikes Peak in a 1,400-horsepower Mustang. Now, just about one year later, we finally get to see the finished product.

As you might expect, it's awesome. Two turbos burst forth from the Hoonicorn V2's hood, and it appears that just about every inch of throttle input sends the tires spinning. There's a whole lot of noise, a whole lot of tire smoke and even a few fireballs shooting straight out of the hood.

Block's videos are always an assault on the senses, and this one is no different. The co-founder of DC Shoes has always had a knack for drift-happy stunts, having filmed several editions of his popular Gymkhana series. In those, he traditionally relies on a modified rally-type car. The Hoonicorn is... not a rally car, but it's no less raucous. In fact, it appears even crazier than any other car Block has driven to date.

You can watch the whole video above, but don't blame me if that results in an hour or two of bingeing (or re-bingeing) every other Ken Block video on the internet.