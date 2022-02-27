Keep Your Car Tidy With Over 40% Off This Portable Vacuum Kit

ThisWorx

Chances are that your car is one of (or is) the most expensive thing you own. Why not treat it that way? Keeping your car neat and tidy all the time might seem like a lot of work, but not with the right tool: The ThisWorx portable car vacuum cleaner kit is great for giving your car a once-over whenever there's time and is small enough that you can store in your trunk or under a seat. Normally it would cost you $38, but today at Amazon you can pick it up for just $22 -- a discount of 42%. This deal is only available until 2:55 a.m. ET (11:55 p.m. PT), so be sure to get your order in before then.

This kit has all the basics you need to keep your vehicle fresh and clean. The vacuum itself plugs directly into your car's 12V outlet, and is equipped with a powerful 110-watt motor to suck up dirt and crumbs. It has a built-in LED light on top so you can easily spot any areas you missed. The kit also comes with three nozzle attachments: a flathead, extendable and a brush so you can get into all those hard-to-reach nooks and crannies. Plus, it comes with a brush for cleaning the vacuum's filter so you can keep it working at full capacity.