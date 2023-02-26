Keep Your Car Looking Brand-New With Discounted Chemical Guys Car Wash Supplies

If you're serious about cars, then you know just how much work goes into keeping the exterior clean and damage-free. And you also know that using the right equipment and supplies can be the difference between a car that's ready for the showroom floor and a streaky, spotty mess that's better off staying in the garage. Chemical Guys makes some of our favorite car wash soaps, waxes and other equipment to keep your vehicle's exterior looking brand-new, and right now you can pick some up for less at Amazon.

The online retailer is currently offering as much as 37% off a huge selection of Chemical Guys washes, sprays, towels, polishers and more so you can turn you garage into an all-in-one car wash station for less. There are tons of different supplies and kits to choose from, like this , which includes a gallon of citrus wash and gloss foaming soap and a chenille wash mitt and is on sale for $38, $15 off right now. Or you can grab this for $70, $14 off, which includes a soap, wax and a Torq foam blaster that attaches to your hose for easy cleaning. Or, if you're looking for more than just a basic clean, you can grab this extensive that includes tons of different washes, waxes, protectants, a wash bucket, foam sprayer and more for $97, which saves you $33.

There are tons of other discounted kits, bundles and individual items available, so be sure to shop around. However, without a clear-cut expiration, there's no telling how long these deals will last. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.