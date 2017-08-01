Keep the noise down with 2018 Ford Mustang's 'Good Neighbor Mode'

Not everyone enjoys the sonorous roar of a V8 cold-starting on a misty morning. In the event the neighbors don't like the sweet sounds of a 2018 Ford Mustang GT, Ford's got a new system for you.

It's called Good Neighbor Mode. The name gives it away -- it's a system built to keep your neighbors from freaking out about throaty engine noises. Starting it in Quiet Exhaust mode brings the sound down to about 72 decibels, which is about the same as your dishwasher. It's (obviously) the quietest mode, with louder notes reserved for sportier settings.

You'll also be able to schedule Good Neighbor Mode ahead of time. For example, you could program your 2018 Mustang GT to always be quiet between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. in case you forget one morning. It would be even cooler if you could use the GPS to create a geofence for the quiet exhaust mode, but sadly, Ford does not offer that thing I just came up with off the top of my head.

Other automakers have silent-start modes -- Aston Martin comes to mind -- but Ford is the first to build a system where the silent starting can be scheduled ahead of time.

The idea for Good Neighbor Mode came from the former head of vehicle engineering for Ford, who had the cops called on him after backing a Shelby GT350 Mustang out of his driveway. A strong impetus for innovation if there ever was one.