JVC Kenwood will showcase a pair of multimedia car audio receivers that feature wireless Android Auto connectivity.

We've already seen wireless Apple CarPlay reach dashboards via Alpine's ILX-107 aftermarket receiver and BMW's latest generation of iDrive infotainment. Google showed off its Wi-Fi-powered Android Auto technology earlier this year at its I/O conference, but JVC Kenwood's announcement marks the first time we'll see it hit the road.

JVC Kenwood

The new units will debut, one wearing the JVC brand and another with the Kenwood moniker, packing 1,280x-720-pixel HD displays and will also featuring Apple CarPlay connectivity, though it's unclear whether we're talking about a wired or wireless connection. We'll know more when we arrive in Las Vegas for CES 2018 in January.