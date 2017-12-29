The Latest New Products Must-See
JVC Kenwood will showcase wireless Android Auto at CES 2018

Android Auto cuts the cord next year via a pair of WiFi-enabled multimedia receivers that will debut at CES.

JVC Kenwood will showcase a pair of multimedia car audio receivers that feature wireless Android Auto connectivity.

We've already seen wireless Apple CarPlay reach dashboards via Alpine's ILX-107 aftermarket receiver and BMW's latest generation of iDrive infotainment. Google showed off its Wi-Fi-powered Android Auto technology earlier this year at its I/O conference, but JVC Kenwood's announcement marks the first time we'll see it hit the road.

Wireless Android Auto boosts convenience, but WiFi-connectivity may add more overhead to an already power hungry technology.

The new units will debut, one wearing the JVC brand and another with the Kenwood moniker, packing 1,280x-720-pixel HD displays and will also featuring Apple CarPlay connectivity, though it's unclear whether we're talking about a wired or wireless connection. We'll know more when we arrive in Las Vegas for CES 2018 in January.

