'Justice League' to feature Mercedes-Benz AMG Vision Gran Turismo

The car debuted in 2013, but it'll get a new interior for the latest DC flick.

Wayne Cunningham/Roadshow
Concept Cars

"Justice League" is set to be one of the biggest superhero movies of all time -- a tall task, given the staying power of the Marvel Cinematic Universe -- and Mercedes-Benz is dusting off an older concept to give Batman a new set of wheels.

Mercedes-Benz has a big product placement arrangement in place for "Justice League" -- Wonder Woman gets an E-Class Cabriolet, for example -- but the centerpiece is the old AMG Vision Gran Turismo concept, which will be Bruce Wayne's ride of choice in the film.

Mercedes Vision Gran Turismo Justice LeagueEnlarge Image

Bruce Wayne's a big guy, so Mercedes had to build a new concept to fit his frame. Sounds expensive.

 Mercedes-Benz

The automaker made some changes to its four-year-old concept for this movie. The car now features a full interior with racing seats and a "virtual dashboard." In order to fit a human, the car also expanded to 110 percent of its original size.

When it debuted, the AMG Vision Gran Turismo concept packed a 585-horsepower V8, tasked with moving just 3,053 pounds of aluminum and carbon fiber. It sports gullwing doors similar to the old-school 300 SL and the newer-school SLS AMG. It has quite the presence in person, since it's long, low and wide.

"Justice League" hits theaters on Nov. 17, but you can whip out the PlayStation 3 and take the AMG Vision Gran Turismo for a ride any time you want.

11
Mercedes-Benz blends game and reality in Gran Turismo concept (pictures)
9
Performance
9
Features
9
Design
9
Media & Connectivity
CNET Review
$58,900

More stories

Next Article: Toyota Tj Cruiser concept is a minivan for the SUV set
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF