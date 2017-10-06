"Justice League" is set to be one of the biggest superhero movies of all time -- a tall task, given the staying power of the Marvel Cinematic Universe -- and Mercedes-Benz is dusting off an older concept to give Batman a new set of wheels.

Mercedes-Benz has a big product placement arrangement in place for "Justice League" -- Wonder Woman gets an E-Class Cabriolet, for example -- but the centerpiece is the old AMG Vision Gran Turismo concept, which will be Bruce Wayne's ride of choice in the film.

The automaker made some changes to its four-year-old concept for this movie. The car now features a full interior with racing seats and a "virtual dashboard." In order to fit a human, the car also expanded to 110 percent of its original size.

When it debuted, the AMG Vision Gran Turismo concept packed a 585-horsepower V8, tasked with moving just 3,053 pounds of aluminum and carbon fiber. It sports gullwing doors similar to the old-school 300 SL and the newer-school SLS AMG. It has quite the presence in person, since it's long, low and wide.

"Justice League" hits theaters on Nov. 17, but you can whip out the PlayStation 3 and take the AMG Vision Gran Turismo for a ride any time you want.