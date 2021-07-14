Jeep Wrangler's Ford Bronco-fighting Xtreme Recon Package adds $4,000 to the cost

Enlarge Image Jeep

As much as Ford would love to see Jeep Wrangler die-hards switch teams and buy a Bronco, it won't be that easy. If there are any defectors, the Blue Oval will need to earn them, and the minds at Jeep have assembled something to keep the Wrangler faithful happy: the Xtreme Recon Package. While we learned of the kit last month, Jeep has since provided all the details as the Wrangler outfitted with the full kit debuted at the resurrected 2021 Chicago Auto Show.

First off, we know it will cost $3,995 on top of the price of a Wrangler Rubicon Unlimited with either the 3.6-liter V6 eTorque powertrain, or the beastly Wrangler Rubicon 392 with V8 power. Opting for the package nets buyers 35-inch tires, 17-by-8-inch beadlock-capable wheels, a 4.56:1 axle ratio and a 1.5-inch lift kit with specially tuned shocks.

But the most important facet of the whole package, the gear helps the Wrangler achieve an industry-first crawl ratio of 100:1, outdoing the Bronco's 94.7:1 ratio. Basically, a higher crawl ratio allows an SUV to creep even more slowly across the terrain to keep things under control. It's one way to build a better off-roader. Just be prepared to wait a little while to actually nab a Wrangler with the insane crawl ratio. While the package comes standard with the 4.56:1 axle ratio, later in 2021 Jeep will have axles with a 4.88:1 ratio available to achieve the feat. Buyers will also need to opt for the six-speed manual transmission to make all of this happen.

In addition, the Xtreme Recon Package nets best-in-class approach, breakover and departure angles, as well as a ground clearance that's top of the class. Ditto for water fording.

If you're not looking to kick your off-roading up a notch, Jeep also revealed a new "Sunrider" flip top for hard-top Wrangler SUVs. When you want a little more air, front passengers can flip the top open quickly while the rest of the roof remains fixed. For $895, the twill-constructed fabric top also includes the mounting rails and hardware to install in place of a hard-top Wrangler's fixed roof.