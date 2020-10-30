Jeep Wrangler gets doors-off mirror kit to remedy a pesky issue

Mopar

Purchasing an off-road SUV like the Jeep Wrangler means you're ready for the great outdoors, roof off and doors stored elsewhere for a unique experience. The trouble is, taking the doors off of a Wrangler means you lose the side mirrors and that's been a pesky problem for owners. The Ford Bronco, meanwhile, doesn't have this issue with the mirrors mounted to the A-pillars.

Not anymore, if you're willing to drop a few hundred bucks on an official Mopar accessory. When the doors come off, Mopar's doors-off mirror kit gives the driver two side mirrors that quickly install. It'd be best to just have the mirrors always attached but at least this is a factory-backed solution. Each mirror specifically attaches to a cowl-end cap bolt and the upper door hinge. Mopar also finishes the units in an anticorrosion coating, and each mirror has breakaway points for when you need to make it through a tight pass off-road.

And although it's one more thing to do before hitting the trail, installation is pretty easy. Every Wrangler and Gladiator comes with a T40 bit wrench -- the exact and only tool required to fasten the mirrors to the door hinge.

The fact these mirrors are here now is just coincidence. Ford is busy boasting about some big preorder numbers for the Bronco and the SUV officially lands next spring. It will definitely be a rivalry to watch.