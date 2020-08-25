Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid charges toward December launch

Jeep kicked 2020 off with plug-in hybrid news, and it will end 2020 with plug-in hybrid news.

On Tuesday, Jeep published a video that for some reason teases the Wrangler 4xe PHEV, even though we already saw the SUV in person at CES 2020. And despite getting to see it, we actually didn't learn too much else about it. Specifics surrounding its battery, charging, range and all that good stuff remains undisclosed.

We'll either get a focused debut in December, or we'll learn more about the electrified SUV in the months to come leading up to its launch. Nevertheless, a plug-in hybrid Wrangler is a pretty big change for the storied nameplate. It's doubly true as Jeep prepares to defend against the 2021 Ford Bronco, set to launch next year.

The Wrangler 4xe is just the start for Jeeps' plug-in hybrid portfolio. By 2022, the brand plans to have an electrified option available for every single model it sells. Keep in mind, "electrified" can be as minimal as a 48-volt mild-hybrid system like the Wrangler eTorque's powertrain. So, no, don't think all Jeeps will be totally electric in just two years' time.

As for other confirmed models coming, Jeep also showed the Compass 4xe and Renegade 4xe models at CES 2020. Both models enjoyed separate debuts in Europe but it's not clear if the powertrains spoken of will translate to the US.