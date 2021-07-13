Jeep says the Wrangler 4xe is the best-selling PHEV in Q2

Enlarge Image Emme Hall/Roadshow

When you close your eyes and picture the best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle, what is the vehicle you think of? Prius Prime? Pacifica Hybrid? Jeep Wrangler 4xe?

That last one is a trick because, according to a Stellantis' Q2 sales report published earlier this month, the Wrangler 4xe actually is the best-selling PHEV. If that makes you question a lot of things about the American car buyer, you're not alone.

We suspect that the extremely aggressive lease deals that Stellantis has been doing lately have a lot to do with the model's success. How aggressive? Try around $265 per month for 36 months with $3,985 due at signing. This is on a Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4xe, mind you, which retails for $51,300, including Jeep's $1,495 destination fee.

For comparison, the wildly popular Toyota RAV4 Prime retails for $39,425, including Toyota's $1,175 destination fee. To lease one for 36 months with 12,000 miles per year and $3,094 due at signing, the monthly lease payment would be $444. With that kind of price difference, it's sort of a no-brainer.

Now, we're not 100% sure how many Wrangler 4xe models Jeep has leased compared to outright purchases, because its sales report only breaks out Wranglers as a whole. Still, it would stand to reason that leases represent a fair chunk of the 69,020 total Wrangler sales for the quarter.

What does this mean for consumers? Well, it's a super-cheap way to get into a Wrangler with better-than-average fuel economy. For people who are into scoring used cars on the cheap, it seems likely that there will be a glut of gently used Wrangler 4xe models on the market in three years.

We reached out to Jeep for comment, but didn't hear back in time for publication.