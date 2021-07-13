Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

Jeep says the Wrangler 4xe is the best-selling PHEV in Q2

That means it is beating stalwarts like the Prius Prime and RAV4 Prime, which seems a little crazy.

2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xeEnlarge Image

It's weird that the best-selling PHEV is also "Trail Rated."

 Emme Hall/Roadshow

When you close your eyes and picture the best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle, what is the vehicle you think of? Prius Prime? Pacifica Hybrid? Jeep Wrangler 4xe?

That last one is a trick because, according to a Stellantis' Q2 sales report published earlier this month, the Wrangler 4xe actually is the best-selling PHEV. If that makes you question a lot of things about the American car buyer, you're not alone.

We suspect that the extremely aggressive lease deals that Stellantis has been doing lately have a lot to do with the model's success. How aggressive? Try around $265 per month for 36 months with $3,985 due at signing. This is on a Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4xe, mind you, which retails for $51,300, including Jeep's $1,495 destination fee. 

For comparison, the wildly popular Toyota RAV4 Prime retails for $39,425, including Toyota's $1,175 destination fee. To lease one for 36 months with 12,000 miles per year and $3,094 due at signing, the monthly lease payment would be $444. With that kind of price difference, it's sort of a no-brainer.

Now, we're not 100% sure how many Wrangler 4xe models Jeep has leased compared to outright purchases, because its sales report only breaks out Wranglers as a whole. Still, it would stand to reason that leases represent a fair chunk of the 69,020 total Wrangler sales for the quarter.

What does this mean for consumers? Well, it's a super-cheap way to get into a Wrangler with better-than-average fuel economy. For people who are into scoring used cars on the cheap, it seems likely that there will be a glut of gently used Wrangler 4xe models on the market in three years.

We reached out to Jeep for comment, but didn't hear back in time for publication.

2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe: The desert-running PHEV

