Jeep Will Electrify Entire Lineup, Launch 4 EVs by 2025

What's happening Jeep announced plans to electrify its entire US lineup, with the goal of 50% EV sales by 2030. Why it matters Jeep's plan includes expanding its 4xe plug-in hybrid powertrains, as well as introducing four new fully electric SUVs by 2025. What's next The Jeep Recon and a new Wagoneer EV will debut in 2023, while the not-for-US Jeep Avenger EV will be revealed at the Paris Motor Show in October.

Jeep is planning to electrify its entire lineup by 2025 and is expecting 50% of its US sales to be fully electric by 2030. The company laid out its future electrification plans at an event Thursday, which also included the announcement of the Recon, Wagoneer S and Avenger EVs.

"4xe is the new 4x4," said Jeep CEO Christian Meunier. Following the launch of the Grand Cherokee 4xe and Wrangler 4xe, the company will put electrified powertrains into its entire range of vehicles. This includes the Wagoneer sub-brand, as well, with models expected to "deliver powertrains that target an estimated 500 miles of combined range."

In addition to plug-in hybrid SUVs, Jeep will introduce four fully electric vehicles globally by 2025. During Thursday's event, Jeep previewed two SUVs that will come to the US -- the Recon and another vehicle codenamed Wagoneer S -- as well as a subcompact Avenger EV that will exclusively be offered abroad. The fourth EV SUV is still unknown right now.

While the company has yet to commit to a date for a fully electric US portfolio, Jeep says 100% of its European sales will be EVs by 2030. The Recon and Wagoneer S EVs will debut sometime in 2023 with sales expected to kick off in 2024. The not-for-US Avenger EV, meanwhile, will debut on Oct. 17 during the Paris Motor Show.